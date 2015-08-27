BRIEF-Elliott Associates reports 4.9 pct stake in Gigamon as of April 28
* Elliott associates reports a 4.9 percent stake in gigamon inc as of april 28 - sec filing
CAIRO Aug 27 Egypt's Pioneers Holding posted a second-quarter net profit of 321.9 million Egyptian pounds ($41.14 million) on Thursday, up from 96 million a year earlier, the financial services company said in a statement.
The company posted second quarter revenues of 1.61 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 444.11 million pounds during the same period last year.
($1 = 7.8250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)
* Qtrly net profit 103.7 million baht versus 110.1 million baht