CAIRO Aug 27 Egypt's Pioneers Holding posted a second-quarter net profit of 321.9 million Egyptian pounds ($41.14 million) on Thursday, up from 96 million a year earlier, the financial services company said in a statement.

The company posted second quarter revenues of 1.61 billion Egyptian pounds, up from 444.11 million pounds during the same period last year.

($1 = 7.8250 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Eric Knecht; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)