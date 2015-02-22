BRIEF-Australia And New Zealand Banking Group comments on the Australian Government's proposed bank tax
May 10 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd-
CAIRO Feb 22 Palm Hills made a 2014 profit after tax and minority interest of 353.3 million Egyptian pounds ($46.30 million), up from 238.9 million, Egypt's second-biggest listed property developer said on Sunday.
Revenues rose to 2.1 billion from 1.2 billion pounds, the luxury real estate developer said in a statement.
($1 = 7.6300 Egyptian pounds) (Reporting by Ehab Farouk; writing by Shadi Bushra; editing by Jason Neely)
May 10 Australia And New Zealand Banking Group Ltd-
HANOI, May 10 Vietnam's ruling Communist Party demoted a prominent party official on Wednesday, stripping him of his role as party head of Ho Chi Minh City to penalise him further for misconduct during his time as head of the country's state oil and gas firm.