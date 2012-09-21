India says to levy 3 pct tax on gold under new regime, industry relieved
MUMBAI, June 3 India will tax gold at a rate of 3 percent under a new nationwide sales tax that comes into effect on July 1, the government said on Saturday.
Sept 21 P.H. Glatfelter Co on Friday sold $250 million of senior notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The size of the deal was increased from the originally planned $200 million. J.P. Morgan was the sole bookrunning manager for the sale. BORROWER: P.H. GLATFELTER AMT $250 MLN COUPON 5.375 PCT MATURITY 10/15/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 04/15/2013 MOODY'S Ba1 YIELD 5.375 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/03/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 399 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS
MOSCOW, June 2 En+ Group, which manages Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska's aluminium and hydro power businesses, wants to raise about $1.5 billion from a possible initial public offering (IPO) in London, Deripaska said on Friday.