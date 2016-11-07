MANILA Nov 7 Philippines President Rodrigo
Duterte agreed on Monday to sign the Paris Agreement on Climate
Change, backtracking from his previous stance that he would not
support a deal he believed would hurt the country's
industrialisation hopes.
"After so much debate, the climate change (agreement) will
be signed," he told journalists at the presidential palace.
"It was a cabinet decision, I'll go along with it and sign
it."
Duterte had previously said he "will not honor" the proposed
restrictions on greenhouse gas emissions, arguing that such
"limitations" could stymie the country's industrialisation.
Duterte has been criticised for saying he would not
recognize the country's commitments to the Paris pact, which
came before his big victory in the May election.
His biggest critics include his mentor and former president
Fidel Ramos.
Ramos, who has quit his job in the Duterte administration as
special envoy to China, is a supporter of Duterte but has
recently turned critical of the maverick leader, including over
his position on the Paris accord.
Ramos was most upset about Duterte's hostility toward old
ally the United States, which he lashes out at almost daily,
mostly over its concerns about his bloody war on drugs.
Washington was not spared of Duterte's diatribes on Monday
either, even in comments about the climate pact.
He said industrial countries were known not to honor
obligations to contribute to a United Nations Green Climate Fund
"especially America", which he said "has not paid its dues".
Nearly 200 countries, including the Philippines, adopted the
Paris agreement in December last year to combat climate change,
aiming to transform the world's fossil-fuel-driven economy
within decades and slow the pace of temperature rise to "well
below" 2 degrees Celsius.
The deal formally came into effect on Nov. 4 but has yet to
be ratified by the Philippines.
Manila has committed to reduce its emissions by 70 percent
by 2030, but it will need technical and financial support to
achieve it.
The Philippines is among countries that suffer most from
the impacts of climate change, such as strong storms including
Super Typhoon Haiyan in November 2013, which killed more than
6,300 people.
