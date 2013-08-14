Aug 14 The city of Philadelphia on Wednesday cut
the size of its planned $200 million revenue bond sale by $30
million, or 15 percent, because of wide yield spreads across the
$3.7 trillion municipal bond market.
"Our spreads had widened out consistent with similar
issuers," said Philadelphia Treasurer Nancy Winkler.
On Wednesday, the credit spread between 10-year, single-A
general obligation bonds and top-rated 10-year municipal bonds
was 75 basis points. That's 15 basis points wider than the
beginning of April, when the spread was at 60 basis points - its
narrowest since September 2008, according to Municipal Market
Data.
Philadelphia's bonds were rated A1 by Moody's Investors
Service, A by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services and A by Fitch
Ratings.
Proceeds of the sale will be used to finance water and
wastewater projects. The lead manager on the deal is Morgan
Stanley & Co.
The city of about 1.5 million people originally cut the deal
down to $150 million because of concerns about market
conditions.
But the sale drew many orders, with early maturities
oversubscribed by between 2.9 and 8.3 times. The strong book
order also allowed the city to lower yields by as much as 7
basis points in shorter maturities. Yields on the city's new
30-year bonds were lowered by 3 basis points, Winkler said.
"When you have that strong an order book, the issuer is then
in a position to ask for yields to be lowered," Winkler said.
The healthy orders and lowered yields allowed the city to
add back $10 million in each of the 2020 and 2021 maturities,
bringing the final sale to $170 million, she said.
The deal consisted of bonds that either mature in 10 years
or less, or in 30 years, avoiding mid-range maturities where
yield spreads have been at their highest, Winkler said.
The top yield was 5.22 percent on bonds maturing in 30 years
with a 5.125 percent coupon. Ten-year bonds with both 4.00
percent and 5.00 percent coupons were priced at 3.51 percent,
according to final pricing information.
The true interest cost was about 4.14 percent, and the
average life of the bonds was 13.6 years, Winkler said.