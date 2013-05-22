BRIEF-Metso says issued eur 300 million eurobond
* Metso oyj says amount of new bond is eur 300 million and its reoffer interest rate is equivalent to 7-year euro midswap rate 0.417 percent plus 77 basis points
May 22 Philadelphia plans to sell about $400 million of general obligation bonds during the week of June 24, the city said on Wednesday.
The sale is expected to include $218 million of new general obligation bonds and about $180 of general obligation refunding bonds.
The senior managers of the sale will be Citigroup, and Siebert Brandford Shank & Co, the city said.
