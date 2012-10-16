Oct 16 Fitch Ratings downgraded its underlying
credit rating on Philadelphia's public school system on Tuesday
to BBB-minus from BBB, citing concerns about a continuing
operating deficit.
The action affects $2.8 billion of outstanding debt.
Fitch also assigned an AA rating to $300 million of school
lease revenue bonds that are scheduled to go on sale the week of
Oct. 22 to help pay operating expenses for the Philadelphia
School District.
The higher rating on the proposed issue comes because the
bonds are backed by a Pennsylvania intercept program and issued
through a conduit, the State Public School Building Authority.
Fitch has a negative outlook on the authority, because of
its negative outlook on Pennsylvania's general obligation bonds.
The downgrade of the district's underlying rating "reflects
the continued deterioration of the district's already tenuous
financial position," Fitch analysts said in a statement.
The district's revised fiscal 2013 budget contains a $200
million operating deficit, which the district plans to shrink
with the bonds it is selling this month.