Grammy Awards leaves Los Angeles for New York in 2018
LOS ANGELES Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
Two zebras broke free from a circus in Philadelphia on Sunday, bringing traffic to a crawl as they roamed city streets for about an hour and strolled past customers inside a fitness center, authorities said.
Video shown on local media showed police vehicles following in slow pursuit as the animals jockeyed their way through traffic before being captured.
"Zebras in custody. They are already sporting old-timey prisoner getup ahead of trial and sentencing," Philadelphia Police said on their Twitter feed.
The zebras went on the loose from the UniverSoul Circus site in the city, the company said in a statement.
"Both have been safely corralled with no injuries," it said.
(Reporting by Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by Alan Crosby)
LOS ANGELES Music's biggest night is heading to New York next year after more than a decade in Los Angeles, the organizers of the annual Grammy Awards said on Tuesday.
WASHINGTON It was more of a leg buster, but scientists have named a spiky, tank-like dinosaur that wielded a sledge-hammer tail after the fanciful beast Zuul from the blockbuster film "Ghostbusters" that menaced Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd and friends.