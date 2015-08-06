Aug 6 Shares of Philadelphia Energy Solutions Inc, the operator of the biggest oil refinery on the U.S. East Coast, will not be priced before the New York market closes on Thursday, a person familiar with the IPO said.

The 149 year-old company, which private equity firm Carlyle Group LP saved from closure in 2012, had been expected to begin trading on Thursday. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)