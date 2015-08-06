(Adds source comments, details)
By Richa Naidu
Aug 6 Shares of Philadelphia Energy Solutions
Inc, operator of the biggest oil refinery on the U.S.
East Coast, is unlikely to price on Thursday, a person familiar
with the IPO said.
The 149-year-old company, which private equity firm Carlyle
Group LP saved from closure in 2012, had been expected to
begin trading on Thursday.
"It's not looking like it's going to price tonight," the
person said, citing weak investor appetite for IPOs this week.
"A lot of IPOs have done very, very poorly. Even ones that
are multiple times oversubscribed," the person added.
If the IPO did price on Thursday, it would not be before 6
p.m. ET, the person said.
The shares were expected price in a range of $15-$18,
according to a filing last week.
At the midpoint of the range, the offering would value the
company at about $1.32 billion and raise about $249 million for
the company and affiliates of Carlyle.
Investors have been uneasy about companies listing at lofty
valuations this week.
Gym operator Planet Fitness Inc's shares fell as
much as 14 percent in their debut on Thursday.
Shares of Amplify Snack Brands Inc, the maker of
SkinnyPop popcorn, and residential solar company Sunrun Inc
, also tumbled on their first day of trading on Wednesday
after initially attracting strong investor interest.
PES's refining complex, which includes its Girard Point and
Point Breeze refineries in South Philadelphia, produces 335,000
barrels of crude oil a day.
BofA Merrill Lynch and Credit Suisse are lead book-running
managers for the offering. Additional managers are Goldman
Sachs, Barclays, Jefferies and J.P. Morgan.
(Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)