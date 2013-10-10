Oct 10 Two owners of The Philadelphia Inquirer
are suing the newspaper's publisher because he fired the head of
the newsroom without their consent.
Former New Jersey Nets owner Lewis Katz and former cable
executive H.F. Lenfest said Publisher Robert Hall had to seek
the approval of all the paper's owners before he could terminate
William Marimow, editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, according
a court filing.
Katz and Lenfest are part of the consortium Interstate
General Media, which bought the Philadelphia Inquirer and its
sister paper the Daily News in 2012 for $61 million.
Marimow was fired by Hall on Monday in a saga that has taken
many twists during the week as media watchers tried to discern
why the two-time Pulitzer prize winner was abruptly ousted.
According to the filing, Katz and Lenfest said that "Hall
lacked the authority to fire the editor of the newspaper, a
major business decision that should not have been - and could
not be - taken without the unanimous approval of the management
committee."
Katz and Lenfest also sued Interstate General Media on
Thursday and its stakeholders, including George Norcross III, a
fundraiser for the Democratic party.
Hall and a representative for Interstate General Media were
not immediately available for comment.
Katz and Lenfest asked the court to reinstate Marimow as
editor and to terminate Hall, whose contract as publisher ceased
on Sept. 1.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; editing by Gunna
Dickson)