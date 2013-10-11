(Adds response from Interstate General Media majority
shareholders)
Oct 10 Two owners of The Philadelphia Inquirer
are suing the newspaper's publisher because he fired the head of
the newsroom without their consent.
Former New Jersey Nets owner Lewis Katz and former cable
executive H.F. Lenfest said Publisher Robert Hall had to seek
the approval of all the paper's owners before he could terminate
William Marimow, editor of the Philadelphia Inquirer, according
to a court filing.
Katz and Lenfest are part of the Interstate General Media
consortium which bought the Philadelphia Inquirer and its sister
paper, the Daily News, in 2012 for $61 million.
Marimow was fired by Hall on Monday in a saga that has taken
many twists during the week as media watchers tried to discern
why the two-time Pulitzer prize winner was abruptly ousted.
According to the filing, Katz and Lenfest said that "Hall
lacked the authority to fire the editor of the newspaper, a
major business decision that should not have been - and could
not be - taken without the unanimous approval of the management
committee."
Katz and Lenfest also sued Interstate General Media and its
stakeholders, including George Norcross III, a fundraiser for
the Democratic party.
A spokesman for Interstate General Media's majority
shareholders said the company was "on the path to profitability"
under Hall and associate publisher Mike Lorenca.
The majority shareholders "look forward to fully and
vigorously defending against this suit," he said.
Katz and Lenfest asked the court to reinstate Marimow as
editor and to terminate Hall, whose contract as publisher ceased
on Sept. 1.
(Reporting by Jennifer Saba in New York; Editing by Gunna
Dickson and Stephen Coates)