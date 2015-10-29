MANILA Oct 29 Philex Mining Corp, one
of the Philippines' biggest miners, said on Thursday it had
found additional ore reserves at its Padcal copper-gold project
that will extend the mine's life by two more years to 2022.
Philex, which exports most of its Padcal copper concentrate
to Japan for smelting by Pan Pacific Copper Co Ltd, part of JX
Holdings Inc and partly owned by Mitsui Mining and
Smelting Co Ltd, said the extra reserves should enhance
the company's value.
The additional ore reserves found at Padcal in northern
Philippines, estimated at 20 million tonnes, provide the company
with more flexibility before the Silangan project comes
onstream, Philex said in a statement.
The $1.2 billion Silangan copper-gold project in Surigao del
Norte province in the southern Philippines represents Philex's
biggest prospective revenue driver when its Padcal mine closes
after operating for several decades.
Philex has been cleared by the government to proceed with
the development of Silangan, which will initially have a 25-year
mine life, paving the way for production to potentially begin in
2018, four years before Padcal closes.
Philex, owned by Hong Kong-listed conglomerate First Pacific
Co Ltd, suffered a 21 percent drop in nine-month
profit due to depressed metal prices. (bit.ly/1jSDCqV)
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; Editing by Joseph Radford)