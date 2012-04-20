link.reuters.com/jah77s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Bank of PI sees 20 pct loan growth - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/gah77s

----

ICTSI eyes more foreign acquisitions - The Philippine Star

link.reuters.com/dah77s

----

Pricing derails sale of GMA to Pangilinan group - Philippine Daily Inquirer

link.reuters.com/bah77s

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

($1 = 42.6550 Philippine pesos) (Compiled by Manila Newsroom)