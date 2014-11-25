LONDON Nov 25 Arcadia, the retail group owned
by the family of billionaire Philip Green, posted a 3 percent
fall in annual profit, with strong performances from the Dorothy
Perkins and Wallis brands offset by more losses at department
store BHS.
The group, which also owns the Topshop, Topman, Burton, Miss
Selfridge and Evans brands, said on Tuesday it made a profit
before tax and one-off items of 143.1 million pounds ($224.5
million) in the year ended Aug. 30, down from 148.1 million in
2012-13, on total sales up 1 percent to 2.71 billion pounds.
Echoing other British retailers, Green said that in the
first 10 weeks of Arcadia's 2014-15 year sales at stores open
over a year, including VAT sales tax, were down 1.2 percent,
affected by unseasonably mild and wet weather.
The group generated 316.8 million pounds of cash during
2013-14 and ended the year with net cash of 205.1 million.
But for the ninth year running Green did not pay a dividend.
In 2005 he geared up the business to pay his Monaco-resident
wife Christina, the ultimate owner of Arcadia, a 1.2 billion
pound dividend.
Losses at BHS widened to 21.0 million pounds in 2013-14 from
19.3 million the year before.
Green, who bought BHS for 200 million pounds in 2000, said
turning round that business remained challenging, though a trial
of three food stores within BHS had "traded favourably" so far.
The tycoon purchased the rest of Arcadia for 850 million
pounds in 2002 and a decade ago he failed in a second attempt to
buy Marks & Spencer, Britain's biggest clothing retailer
by sales value.
In 2012 he sold a 25 percent stake in Topshop/Topman to U.S.
private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners for 350 million
pounds.
(1 US dollar = 0.6375 British pound)
