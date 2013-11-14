* FY underlying pretax profit 167.8 mln stg, up 0.5 pct
* Total sales 2.74 bln stg, up 2.2 pct
* Like-for-like sales down 2.7 pct, retail margin up 1.2
percentage points
* LFL sales down 3.7 pct in first 10 weeks of new financial
year
* Recent trading hit by warm weather
LONDON, Nov 14 Arcadia, the Topshop-to-BHS
British retail group owned by the family of billionaire Philip
Green, said underlying sales fell 3.7 percent in the last 10
weeks, affected by unseasonably mild weather.
That was after the group, which also owns the Topman,
Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Miss Selfridge, Wallis and Evans
brands, had to rely on smarter buying to eke out a small rise in
annual underlying profit.
"Trading conditions remain challenging," the firm said on
Thursday.
Arcadia made a profit before tax and one off items of 167.8
million pounds ($268.3 million) in the year to Aug. 31, up from
166.9 million pounds last year when profit had risen 25 percent.
Britain's retailers have generally enjoyed a better year as
the economy moved back into growth, though a warm autumn has
hampered some clothing chains' ability to shift winter ranges
and executives see continued pressure on consumers with wage
rises lagging inflation.
Arcadia's total sales rose 2.2 percent to 2.74 billion
pounds, while like-for-like sales were down 2.7 percent.
Retail margin was up 1.2 percentage points, reflecting
better buying, including more buying from factories in the UK
and Europe, tight management of stocks and less mark down.
A non-cash provision of 33.2 million pounds was taken for
onerous store leases.
Last year Green sold a 25 percent stake in Topshop/Topman to
U.S. private equity firm Leonard Green & Partners for 350
million pounds, in a deal that valued those businesses at 2
billion pounds.
The proceeds from that deal meant Arcadia ended the year
with net cash of 74.7 million pounds compared to debt of 308.9
million pounds last year.
But for the eighth year running Green did not pay a
dividend. In 2005 he geared up the business to pay his
Monaco-resident wife Christina, the ultimate owner of Arcadia, a
1.2 billion pounds dividend.
Having opened 127 overseas franchise stores in the 2012-13
year, Arcadia plans to open 161 in 2013-14, including stores in
Vietnam, Thailand, South Africa, Russia and Brazil.
Globally the group currently trades from a total of 3,045
stores.
To see an interview with Philip Green please click on:
($1 = 0.6254 British pounds)
(Reporting by James Davey)