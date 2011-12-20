* Philip Morris to launch High Court challenge to new laws
* Three tobacco firms now in legal fight
* Planned laws require tobacco products sold in plain green
packs
* Australia govt says determined to fight big tobacco in
court
By Victoria Thieberger
MELBOURNE, Dec 20 Philip Morris on
Tuesday became the third tobacco giant to file a legal challenge
against new Australian laws that will force tobacco products to
be sold in dull, plain packaging from late next year.
The tough, world-first legislation cleared by parliament is
being closely watched by governments considering similar moves
in Europe, Canada and New Zealand. It has angered tobacco
companies worried it may set a global precedent and infringe on
trademark rights.
Under the laws, cigarettes, pipe tobacco and cigars have to
be sold in olive green packs free from branding, but carrying
graphic health warnings, from December next year.
Philip Morris, with a 37 percent market share in Australia
for its brands including Marlboro and Alpine, said the
government had passed a law that acquired its "valuable brands
and intellectual property" without offering compensation.
"We believe plain packaging violates the Australian
Constitution because the Government is seeking to acquire our
property without paying compensation," company spokesman Chris
Argent said in a statement.
Argent said Philip Morris Asia was seeking a ruling from the
Australian High Court, the country's supreme judicial body, that
the government could not prevent the firm from using branding on
its cigarette packaging. Based in Melbourne, Philip Morris's
Australian manufacturing arm employs 800 people.
In recent weeks, British American Tobacco and
Imperial Tobacco launched separate High Court
challenges.
Philip Morris said last month it was seeking arbitration
over the new laws, through its office in Hong Kong.
"Big tobacco just can't give up their addiction to legal
action," said Attorney General Nicola Roxon. "They have fought
governments tooth and nail around the world for decades to stop
tobacco control.
"Big tobacco is fighting against the government for one very
simple reason -- because it knows...that plain packaging will
work. While it is fighting to protect its profits, we are
fighting to protect lives," she said in an emailed comment to
Reuters.
EMERGING MARKETS
In 2005, the World Health Organization urged countries to
consider plain packaging, estimating more than 1 billion people
are regular smokers, 80 percent of them in poor countries.
The Himalayan nation of Bhutan banned the sale of tobacco
outright this year.
Industry analysts say tobacco companies are worried that
plain packaging could spread to important emerging markets like
Brazil, Russia and Indonesia, and threaten growth there.
Legal experts have predicted both legal and WTO challenges
will fail because intellectual property rights agreements give
governments the right to pass laws to protect public health.
Australia's tobacco market generated total revenues of about
A$10 billion in 2009, up from A$8.3 billion in 2008, although
smoking generally has been in decline. About 22 billion
cigarettes are sold in the country each year.
Britain decided last week to delay its consultation on plain
packaging of tobacco products as it considers a series of issues
after Australia introduced the new laws.