Italy - Factors to watch on May 2
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
PRAGUE Aug 19 Philip Morris CR recorded a 28 percent rise in first-half net profit to 1.3 billion Czech crowns ($53.20 million), the Czech tobacco company said on Wednesday.
Revenue before excise and value-added taxes fell by 20 percent to 5.1 billion crowns, it said.
($1 = 24.4340 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)
Milan, May 2 - The following factors could affect Italian markets on Tuesday.
SYDNEY, May 2 Australia's Murray Goulburn on Tuesday abandoned its push into high-valued dairy products for Asian consumers and signalled big writedowns, lopping more than 15 percent off its shares.