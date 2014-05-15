PRAGUE May 15 Czech tobacco firm Philip Morris CR posted first-quarter revenue net of excise and value-added taxes of 2.8 billion crowns ($139.82 million), up 0.4 percent on the year, it said on Thursday.

It said favourable pricing in the Czech and Slovak markets helped compensate for lower exports to other affiliates of parent Philip Morris International.

Exports fell 19.1 percent in the quarter.

($1 = 20.0252 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)