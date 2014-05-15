BRIEF-Zemaitijos decides to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate EUR 0.10 of dividends to one share.
* Says on April 14 it was decided to distribute company's profit of 2016 and to allocate 0.10 euro of dividends to one share.
PRAGUE May 15 Czech tobacco firm Philip Morris CR posted first-quarter revenue net of excise and value-added taxes of 2.8 billion crowns ($139.82 million), up 0.4 percent on the year, it said on Thursday.
It said favourable pricing in the Czech and Slovak markets helped compensate for lower exports to other affiliates of parent Philip Morris International.
Exports fell 19.1 percent in the quarter.
($1 = 20.0252 Czech Crowns) (Reporting by Jason Hovet)
