PRAGUE May 18 Czech tobacco firm Philip Morris CR posted first-quarter revenue net of excise and value-added taxes of 2.32 billion Czech crowns ($97.01 million), down 17.2 percent on the year, it said on Monday.

Philip Morris CR said that revenue fell mainly due to a new manufacturing model, in which the company does not own materials for the production and is being remunerated for the service of transformation of materials into finished goods.

In this model, introduced on January 1, 2015, the company also ceased to record export shipments.

Gross profit rose in the first three months by 12.2 percent to 1.1 billion crowns. ($1 = 23.9160 Czech crowns)