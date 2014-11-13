PRAGUE Nov 13 Czech Philip Morris posted a 17.6-percent rise in third-quarter revenues to 3.8 billion Czech crowns ($171.23 million) on Thursday.

Third-quarter shipments grew 17.7 percent, driven mainly by a 23.1-percent rise in exports, the cigarette maker said.

(1 U.S. dollar = 22.1930 Czech crown) (Reporting by Robert Muller; editing by Jason Neely)