UPDATE 1-Power company Calpine explores sale - WSJ
May 10 Power producer Calpine Corp is exploring a sale and is working with investment bankers at Lazard Ltd to find possible buyers, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
JAKARTA Aug 13 Indonesian cigarette maker PT Hanjaya Mandala Sampoerna Tbk said it is planning a rights issue to raise up to 26.7 trillion rupiah ($1.94 billion) to meet the country's minimum free-float requirement.
Sampoerna, owned 98.18 percent by U.S. cigarette giant Philip Morris International Inc, is selling as many as 269.7 million shares in a range of 63,000-99,000 rupiah each, the company said in a stock exchange filing late on Wednesday. It is targeting to list the new shares on Oct. 5.
The Indonesian stock exchange requires all listed firms to have a free float of at least 7.5 percent by Jan. 30, 2016. ($1 = 13,735.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
WASHINGTON, May 10 Makan Delrahim, who was chosen by President Donald Trump to be the top U.S. antitrust regulator, said on Wednesday that he would maintain independence from the White House in enforcing antitrust law.