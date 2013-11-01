MANILA Nov 1 Century Properties Group Inc
signed a deal with a Philippine affiliate of Kazuo
Okada's Universal Entertainment Corp to develop part of
a $2 billion gaming project, sending the Manila-listed
developer's shares higher.
Century Properties signed an agreement with Eagle I
Landholdings Inc to develop five hectares of the Japanese
billionaire's entertainment and gaming resort project. The
Manila-based developer also signed a separate deal to acquire a
36 percent interest in Eagle I, which owns the 44-hectare site.
"We're not interested in operating the casino, we are just a
locator at the Manila Bay Resorts," spokeswoman Terrie
Fucanan-Yu told Reuters on Friday, without giving a value to the
investment deal or the development deal.
The deals will be approved once legal and regulatory
requirements are met, she said.
Okada, whose companies in Manila are facing investigations,
including an anti-dummy complaint for Eagle I's land ownership,
had been looking for a local partner partly to address foreign
equity limits on land ownership.
Century Properties, a company led by the family of
businessman Jose Antonio, went into talks with Okada after
failed negotiations between the Japanese tycoon and the
Gokongwei-led Robinsons Land Corp.
Robinsons Land was seeking a majority stake not only in
Eagle I's property but was also interested in Okada's Tiger
Resorts, Leisure and Entertainment Inc for the casino
operations.
The deal collapsed in May, the same time the U.S. Federal
Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and local counterpart, National
Bureau of Investigation (NBI), were looking into bribery
allegations against Okada involving his Manila project.
Universal has said it conducted its business in the
Philippines lawfully.
In a statement on Friday, Century Properties said it will
develop luxury retail and residential properties that will total
over 300,000 sqm of gross floor area upon completion and will be
issued with 432 million preferred shares.
Shares in Century Properties rose 5.2 percent in Manila
trading, outperforming a weaker benchmark index.
Century Properties has 28 ongoing projects in various stages
of construction in its mixed used developments in the capital
Manila and nearby southwestern Cavite province.
Century's twin deals with Okada's Eagle I allows the
developer a foothold in the Manila Entertainment City, one of
the sites being considered to host the Asia Pacific Economic
Forum (APEC) summit in 2015.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Ryan Woo)