(Adds stake purchase by First Paramount Holdings 888, Inc,
details)
MANILA Nov 1 Century Properties Group Inc
signed a deal with a Philippine affiliate of Kazuo
Okada's Universal Entertainment Corp to develop part of
a $2-billion gaming project, driving up the Manila-listed
developer's shares.
Century signed a pact with Eagle I Landholdings Inc to
develop five hectares of the Japanese billionaire's
entertainment and gaming resort project.
The Manila-based developer also signed a separate deal to
acquire a 36 percent interest in Eagle I, the Universal
affiliate that owns the 44-hectare site.
"We see this as a great investment for our shareholders, but
we will not be involved in any aspect of the gaming operations,"
spokeswoman Terrie Fucanan-Yu told Reuters on Friday, but gave
no values for the deals.
The deals will be approved once legal and regulatory
requirements are met, she said.
For Universal the move appeared in part aimed at addressing
accusations that it had violated Philippine law by setting up
dummy companies to effectively exceed the 40 percent limit on
foreign ownership of land.
Universal, which is being investigated by the government for
possible violations of "anti-dummy" statues, has said it ran its
Philippine business lawfully.
In a separate statement, Universal Entertainment said
besides the deal with Century Properties Group, it would also
sell preferred stock in Eagle 1 to a company named First
Paramount Holdings 888, Inc.
The issue of shares to the two companies would leave more
than 60 percent of Eagle 1 in Philippine hands, a move that
would "create a more favourable situation in response to the
land ownership requirements," Universal said.
Century Properties, a company led by the family of
businessman Jose Antonio, held talks with Okada after failed
negotiations between the Japanese tycoon and the Gokongwei-led
Robinsons Land Corp.
Robinsons Land was seeking a majority stake not only in
Eagle I's property but was also interested in Okada's Tiger
Resorts, Leisure and Entertainment Inc for the casino
operations. Those negotiations collapsed in May.
The U.S. Federal Bureau of Investigation and its Philippine
counterpart, the National Bureau of Investigation, have been
running separate probes of Okada and his companies on suspicion
that bribes were paid to advance Universal's casino project on
Manila Bay.
Universal and Okada have denied those allegations.
In a statement on Friday, Century Properties said it would
develop luxury retail and residential properties running into
more than 300,000 sq.m. of gross floor area upon completion and
will be issued with 432 million preferred shares.
Shares in Century Properties rose 5.2 percent in Manila
trading, outperforming a weaker benchmark index.
Century Properties has 28 projects in various stages of
construction in mixed-use developments in Manila, the capital,
and the nearby southwestern province of Cavite.
Century's twin deals with Okada's Eagle I allow the
developer a foothold in the Manila Entertainment City, one of
the sites being considered to host the Asia Pacific Economic
Forum (APEC) summit in 2015.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato in MANILA and Nathan Layne in
TOKYO; Editing by Ryan Woo and Clarence Fernandez)