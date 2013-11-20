BRIEF-Ciber Inc enters into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA
* Ciber Inc - on March 28, 2017, co entered into amendment no. 14 with Wells Fargo Bank NA, lender under co's asset based lending facility
Nov 20 Philip Morris International Inc : * Revising most recent 2013 reported diluted EPS guidance to a range of $5.37
to $5.42 * Says is on track to surpass its four-year annual average pricing variance of
$1.8 billion in 2013 * Says forecasts total international cigarette industry volume to decline by
approximately 3.0% in 2013 * Says expects that international cigarette industry volume in 2014 could
decline by 2%-3% overall * Expects international cigarette industry volume in 2014 could decline by
2%-3% overall, by 7%-8% in EU region and by 9%-11% in Russia * Says announces its intention to enter the e-cigarette category during the
second half of 2014 * Says expects it should be able to grow its currency-neutral adjusted diluted
EPS by some 6% to 8% in 2014 * FY 2013 earnings per share view $5.39 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * FY 2014 earnings per share view $5.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage
* EJF Capital LLC reports 8.2 percent stake in on Deck Capital Inc as on March 31, 2017
WASHINGTON, April 3 French food group Danone SA has won U.S. antitrust approval to buy U.S. organic food producer WhiteWave Foods Co, the Justice Department said on Monday.