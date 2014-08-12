LONDON Aug 12 Philip Morris International
, the world's largest tobacco company, is prepared to sue
the British government should it implement a law requiring plain
packaging of cigarettes, a document seen by Reuters on Tuesday
showed.
The UK government has conducted a consultation with its
Department of Health on potential legislation which would force
cigarette makers to sell their products in plain packages with
graphic health warnings and no branding.
The maker of Marlboro cigarettes "is prepared to protect its
rights in the courts and to seek fair compensation for the value
of its property," the company has told the UK government in
response to its consultation.
The UK government said in April it wanted to implement plain
packaging after a review found it could reduce the incidence of
children taking up smoking. It published draft regulations in
June, and launched a six-week consultation that ended last week.
Philip Morris submitted its response to the UK government
after the consultation.
"'Standardized packaging' is a euphemism for
government-mandated destruction of property," Philip Morris said
in its submission, seen by Reuters on Tuesday. "It is unlawful,
disproportionate, and at odds with the most basic requirements
of the rule of law."
If it goes ahead, Britain would be the second country after
Australia to ban cigarette branding.
Australia is already facing challenges at the World Trade
Organization over complaints the laws create illegal obstacles
to commerce.
(Reporting by Martinne Geller in London; editing by Shadia
Nasralla)
Nasralla)