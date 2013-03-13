March 13 Philip Morris International Inc,
the maker of Marlboro and L&M cigarettes, said it appointed
Andre Calantzopoulos as chief executive, marking his return to a
role he gave up after the company's spin-off from Altria Group
Inc in 2008.
The company, which was the international business arm of
Altria, was spun off in March 2008 as the parent focused more on
its domestic U.S. market.
Calantzopoulos became the chief operating officer of the new
company, while Altria's then CEO Louis Camilleri took the helm
at Philip Morris International.
Camilleri will stay on as chairman and help with the
transition, the company said.
Philip Morris said it held 28.8 percent of the global
cigarette market last year, excluding China and the United
States.