PRAGUE Aug 28 Consolidated first-half net
profit at Philip Morris CR fell 0.2 percent to 1.13
billion crowns ($57 million) as consumers opted for cheaper
cigarette brands, the Czech tobacco group said.
"Our shipment volume remains under pressure in both
countries (the Czech Republic and Slovakia) due to the lower
total market volumes and lower market share in the Czech
Republic, where consumer down-trading to lower taxed cigarettes
and fine cut tobacco continued," chairman and managing director
Andras Toevisi said on Tuesday.
Revenue, net of excise tax and value added tax (VAT), rose
11.8 percent to 6.28 million crowns, driven by higher exports.
($1 = 19.8184 Czech crowns)
(Reporting by Jana Mlcochova; Editing by Dan Lalor)