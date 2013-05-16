PRAGUE May 16 Czech tobacco group Philip Morris CR's revenue fell 3.3 percent to 2.79 billion crowns ($137.94 million) in the first quarter because of falling shipments in its Czech and Slovak markets.

The company, majority owned by Philip Morris International (PMI), said that exports to other PMI units rose by 5.5 percent in the quarter, but shipments in its main Czech market fell by 9.8 percent.