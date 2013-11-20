Nov 20 Marlboro cigarettes maker Philip Morris
International Inc raised its full-year profit forecast,
citing a lower impact from unfavorable exchange rates, and said
it would enter the e-cigarette business in the second half of
2014.
The world's largest listed tobacco company raised its
full-year earnings forecast to $5.37-$5.42 per share from
$5.35-$5.40.
Analysts on average were expecting Philip Morris to earn
$5.39 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Philip Morris shares were down 2.7 percent at $89 on
Wednesday afternoon on the New York Stock Exchange.