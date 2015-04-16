April 16 Philip Morris International Inc's shares are on track for their best day in over six years after the maker of Marlboro cigarettes raised its full-year profit forecast as it sold more cigarettes at higher prices, especially in Europe.

Philip Morris's shares rose as much as 8.3 percent on Thursday, their biggest intraday percentage gain since November 2008, after the company's revenue and profit fell less than expected in the first quarter.

Like all tobacco companies, Philip Morris is grappling with falling sales as people cut back on smoking due to higher taxes and growing health consciousness, forcing them to join forces or boost their e-cigarette business.

Philip Morris, which also makes L&M, Chesterfield and Parliament cigarettes, bought UK's Nicocigs for an undisclosed price last year to build its presence in the fast-growing e-cig market.

Still, shipment volumes of Marlboro, Philip Morris's biggest and most popular brand, rose 2.1 percent in the first quarter ended March 31, outpacing the 1.4 percent growth in total shipment volume.

Most of the rise was driven by higher demand in Italy, Spain, parts of Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, helping the company increased its market share in these regions.

"Our organic volume and market share performance was better than we originally forecast," Chief Executive Andre Calantzopoulos said in a statement.

That helped Philip Morris raise its full-year profit forecast to $4.32-$4.42 per share from $4.27-$4.37 per share.

Analysts on average had expected earnings of $4.26 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Profit attributable to the company fell 4.3 percent to $1.80 billion, or $1.16 per share, in the first quarter, while revenue, excluding excise taxes, declined 4.3 percent to $6.62 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting a profit of $1.01 per share and revenue of $6.13 billion.

The company's shares were up 7.9 percent at $84.35 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Yashaswini Swamynathan and Ramkumar Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)