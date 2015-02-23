(Repeats from Monday with no changes to text)
MANILA Feb 23 The Philippine central bank can
afford to leave its policy settings on hold for most of this
year, and the timing and magnitude of any interest rate hike
would not be determined by the U.S. Federal Reserve's actions,
its governor said on Monday.
The Philippine central bank was tightening policy last year
as inflation picked up, and its tone remained hawkish even as
many countries around the world eased policy -- including
Indonesia last week.
Economists in a poll in February predicted the central bank
would resume raising interest rates as early as in the second
half of the year, or in 2016, depending on when the Fed starts
raising U.S. levels.
"It does not have to be in sync with the Fed, neither should
it be in the same magnitude as any change in the Fed," Governor
Amando Tetangco told Reuters in an interview at the Bangko
Sentral ng Pilipinas in Manila, adding the central bank will
consider domestic conditions and inflation trends.
"We believe the stance of monetary policy remains
appropriate right now," said the central bank chief.
Tetangco said while the central bank considers foreign
exchange rate movements when it reviews monetary policy, the
peso's level was not the primary driver for a policy action.
The central bank kept its benchmark interest rate
steady at 4.0 percent for the third straight
meeting on Feb. 12, with inflation cooling and growth remaining
strong. It next meets on March 26.
With the economy rapidly expanding - the Philippines was the
second fastest growing Asian economy behind China last year -
and falling energy and commodity prices increasing consumers'
spending power, deflation is not considered a threat.
This year, the Southeast Asian nation is aiming for growth
of 7-8 percent backed by sustained strong consumption and a
rebound in public spending, while China's growth is expected to
slow to around 7 percent.
Inflation is forecast to fall between 2-4 percent this year
from 4.1 percent in 2014.
Tetangco said there were no signs of an asset bubble in the
country's rapidly expanding property market, noting that while
banks' property exposure continued to rise, their non-performing
real estate loans were declining.
"We are not thinking of adding any new rule or tighter
rules," Tetangco said, referring to regulations governing banks'
property assets.
He said latest results show universal and commercial banks
were in a position "to withstand plausible shocks in their real
estate exposure."
(Reporting by Karen Lema and Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by
Simon Cameron-Moore)