MANILA Dec 3 The Philippine central bank does not see a need to adjust its monetary policy settings, it said on Thursday, even with the United States expected to raise interest rates soon.

"At this point, interest rates are at their appropriate levels," Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo told local TV.

The Philippine central bank is widely expected to leave its key policy rate steady at 4.0 percent at its Dec. 17 meeting with growth expected to stay robust and inflation to stay benign.

(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Eric Meijer)