* December NPL ratio lower than November's 2.39 pct
* Total loan portfolio up nearly 2 pct mth/mth, 15 pct y/y
MANILA Feb 27 The Philippine central bank
on Monday released data on commercial banks' non-performing
loans (NPLs) as of December.
The following shows soured loans of banks as a percentage of
their outstanding loans:
Dec Nov Oct Sept Aug July June May
NPL ratio 2.23 2.39 2.54 2.46 2.52 2.45 2.45 2.80
CONTEXT:
- Total loan portfolio reached 3.22 trillion Philippine pesos
($74.9 billion) in December, climbing nearly 2 percent from
November and 15 percent from a year earlier, the central bank
said in a statement.
- Bad loans net of interbank loans were 2.35 percent of total
loans in December, lower than November's 2.53 percent and the
previous year's 3.10 percent.
- Commercial banks' loan growth net of reverse repurchase
deals eased to 19.3 percent in December from 22.5 percent in
November, which was the highest since February 2009.
- Non-performing loans (NPL) stayed below 3 percent of banks'
total loans for the 11th straight month in December.
- Bad loans peaked at more than 18 percent in October 2001
following defaults by corporate borrowers as a consequence of
the Asian crisis. Since then, banks have set higher provisions
against potential credit losses and more stringent rules and
regulations on loans.
LINKS:
- For the release on bad loans, click on Philippine central
bank website www.bsp.gov.ph
($1 = 42.99 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Richard Borsuk)