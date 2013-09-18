By Rosemarie Francisco
MANILA, Sept 18 A commercial hub besieged by
heavily armed guerrillas, hundreds of houses gutted by fire,
helicopters raining rockets on rebel positions. The images from
the Philippines this past week sit uncomfortably with its
new-found reputation as an emerging market success story and one
of Asia's fastest-growing economies.
The violence in Zamboanga City in the country's
long-troubled south will have little immediate economic or
investment impact as long as it doesn't spread in coming weeks,
government officials and economists say.
But it underscores how the resource-rich island of Mindanao
could remain a long-term weakness for the economy as the
explosive mix of clans, Muslim and communist rebel groups and
guns drains the military's resources and keeps investors away.
"Mindanao has so much to offer, but of course the stupid
fighting in Zamboanga is just throwing everything back. Selling
Mindanao to investors is so difficult now," Henry Schumacher,
vice president for external affairs of the European Chamber of
Commerce of the Philippines, told Reuters.
The island, about the size of Portugal, accounts for around
one-quarter of the Philippines' 97 million population and
one-fifth of its economy. It is rich in agricultural, marine
and mineral resources - much of them untapped - and the
government wants to get on track oil and gas exploration delayed
by objections from some rebels.
Despite Mindanao's riches, its people are the country's
poorest thanks to decades of chronic insecurity fuelled by
separate communist and Muslim rebellions and by al Qaeda-linked
Islamist militants who the government has proved unable to stamp
out.
A historic peace deal signed last year between the
government and the largest Muslim rebel group appeared to mark
the beginning of the end of a 40-year conflict that has killed
120,000 people, displaced two million and stunted growth.
CAUTIOUS INVESTORS
Large companies such as food processor Del Monte Pacific
Limited, which has a pineapple plantation in Mindanao,
had said they were cautiously considering expanding their
operations in the wake of the deal. Few major investments have
gone ahead since then, particularly in the western parts of the
island near Zamboanga where Muslims form a majority in the
predominantly Christian country.
That decision looks wise after a splinter group from the
Moro National Liberation Front (MNLF), which feels ignored by
the 2012 agreement, sparked a week of chaos in Zamboanga that
left more than 100 dead, 200 wounded, and paralysed the city of
800,000.
On Wednesday, the army had mostly driven the rebels out of
the city, except for pockets of resistance in three coastal
villages, and the airport was scheduled to partly reopen on
Thursday. But the violence raises renewed doubts over whether
the government can make last year's peace deal stick.
Bombings on Monday in two malls in Davao City, 400 miles
(640 km) east of Zamboanga underlined concerns the violence
could spread, though officials played down that prospect.
Government officials also minimised the broader economic
impact of the conflict, which forced the closure of Zamboanga's
busy port, its airport and many businesses.
Finance Secretary Cesar Purisima told reporters in Manila
this week that much of Mindanao's economy was doing well, noting
recent investments there in shipbuilding and power and that it
recently shipped banana exports to the United States for the
first time.
"The area that has issues is on the western side and it is a
small portion of Mindanao," Purisima said. "Nevertheless, this
has to be resolved."
In a measure of the government's concern over the violence,
President Benigno Aquino flew to the conflict zone on Friday and
has stayed, personally overseeing relief work and army
operations against the gunmen.
The Philippine economic boom of recent years has mostly been
driven by an expanding middle class, more competent policymaking
and optimism over Aquino's reformist credentials. The economy
grew a robust 7.5 percent in the second quarter, matching
China's pace and defying a slowdown in neighbouring countries.
And there's no evidence at this stage that the Mindanao
violence is hurting Philippine markets. Between their close on
Sept. 9 - the day the trouble began - and Wednesday afternoon,
the peso gained 1.6 percent while Manila's benchmark
share index was up nearly 6 percent.
COUNTRY STORY 'REMAINS POSITIVE'
As long as incidents are only in local parts of the southern
Philippines, "then the economic story remains positive. External
payments remain robust, and government infrastructure spending
is growing fast and is expected to continue," said Jose Mario
Cuyegkeng, economist at ING Bank in Manila.
John Martin Miller, chairman and chief executive of Nestle
Philippines Inc, told Reuters the company was
committed to its operations in Mindanao, where it has its
largest Philippine factory, in Cagayan de Oro in the island's
north.
For the country, "the big picture is extremely positive...
with all the initiatives that the government is pursuing
particularly in terms of building infrastructure, it's never
been a better time to invest in the Philippines," Miller said.
But security concerns have discouraged new investments in
Mindanao, prolonging a spiral of poverty and conflict that
weighs on the national economy. The region's poverty rate of
more than one-third is well above the 28 percent national
average.
"We all know that so much more investment has to flow into
Mindanao in order to have inclusive growth," said Schumacher.
"If you don't have inclusive growth, then these people who are
fighting today have nothing to lose and will just continue."
