MANILA Nov 25 Philippine National Bank :

* Says it is offering as much as 5 billion pesos ($111.19 million) long-term negotiable certificates of time deposit

* Says offer period for the 5-1/2 year certificates to run from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5

Says indicative interest rate at 4 percent to 4.25 percent