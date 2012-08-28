BRIEF-Frasers Logistics And Industrial Trust says Perpetual (Asia) Ltd to acquire interests in properties in Australia
* Perpetual (Asia) Ltd entered into agreements to acquire interests in seven industrial properties in Australia
MANILA, Aug 28 (Reuters) -
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Reporting by Karen Lema)
* It is planned for Frank Gooch to become chairman after next hhv annual general meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: