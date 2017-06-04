(Corrects name of lone gunman, and surname of policeman in 3rd
para))
MANILA, June 4 The lone gunman behind Friday's
deadly attack on a casino in the Philippine capital has been
identified as Jessie Javier Carlos, a 42-year old Filipino,
police said.
"We have finally established the identity of the
perpetrator," Oscar Albayalde, chief of the capital's police
office, told a media briefing on Sunday.
"He is heavily indebted due to being hooked on casino
gambling, according to his immediate family," Albayalde said,
reiterating the attack was not a terrorist act.
The casino's CCTV showed the gunman firing shots at the
ceiling and setting gaming tables ablaze. At least 36 people
died.
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Kim Coghill)