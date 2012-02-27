* Due diligence on $500 million deal completed
* San Miguel wants management control with 49 pct stake
* Rival $700 million offer made by PLDT chairman
MANILA, Feb 27 Conglomerate San Miguel
Corp has finished its due diligence on Philippine
Airlines Inc (PAL) and a deal to add the flag carrier
to its business portfolio via a $500 million acquisition is
almost certain, sources said on Monday.
San Miguel, which has aggressively expanded into
capital-intensive sectors such as infrastructure, power, mining,
and telecoms in less than four years, has offered to buy a 49
percent stake in PAL for $500 million, said one source with
knowledge on the talks. The deal also gives San Miguel
management control of the airline.
"The due diligence is finished," a second source told
Reuters.
San Miguel and the group of Lucio Tan, majority owner of the
airline, signed in late December a memorandum of understanding
prior on the due diligence. The agreement carried a provision
that the Tan group would be talking exclusively to San Miguel on
the proposed deal.
But the business group of Manuel Pangilinan, chairman of
the Philippines' largest listed firm, PLDT, and chief
executive of the telco's parent, Hong Kong's First Pacific Co
Ltd, made a counteroffer to buy into PAL, two of the
sources said.
Media reports have said Pangilinan made an offer of $700
million for 100 percent ownership of the airline. Pangilinan has
repeatedly declined to comment on the matter.
Officials of San Miguel were not immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco)