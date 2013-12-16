MANILA Dec 16 At least 22 people were killed
when a speeding commuter bus crashed off an elevated motorway
onto a delivery van in the Philippine capital, Manila, early on
Monday, emergency authorities said.
At least a dozen bodies had been pulled from the twisted
debris of the overturned bus, police spokeswoman Elizabeth
Velasquez told reporters.
"It was not clear how this accident happened," she said.
One witness reported seeing the bus speeding in poor
weather.
Rescue workers were still pulling bodies from the wreckage
in a Manila suburb and at least 20 injured people had been
rushed to hospital, Velasquez said.
The Philippines is notorious for its poor traffic safety
record, as well as for its snarling lines of traffic in major
cities.
In 2011, the Asian Development Bank said nearly 1,900 people
had been killed in more than 85,000 road accidents in the
Philippines.
Monday's crash caused traffic chaos in the sprawling city of
11.5 million people.
While police said they were investigating the cause of the
crash, one witness told Philippine radio she saw the bus
speeding past moments before the crash.
"I was driving at 80 kph (50 mph) because it was still dark
and raining when this bus overtook us," the woman, who gave her
name as Irene, told dzMM radio.
"It was probably running at more than 100 kph (60 mph).
"Minutes later, I saw the bus fell off the highway. The railings
on the highway were also gone."
Transportation authorities immediately halted all other
services run by bus Don Mariano Transport, saying it had figured
in an unspecified number of road accidents since 2011.
(Reporting By Manuel Mogato; Editing by Paul Tait)