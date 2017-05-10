BANGKOK, May 10 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - Generosa
Gonato's mobile phone beeped with a warning for the coconut
farmer in the southern Philippines to be vigilant against bud
rot, a common disease that is fatal for coconut trees. The
message included the symptoms and how to treat it.
"So I monitored my trees and discovered some have it,"
Gonato told the Thomson Reuters Foundation by phone. She
followed the advice - cutting down and destroying the affected
trees quickly to stop the disease becoming an outbreak.
Gonato started receiving messages in October, telling her
when and how to put down salt - a cheap way to boost coconut
yields - how to spot pests, and how to better manage her
finances.
The messages are part of FarmerLink, a pilot project set up
by a consortium to make small-scale coconut farmers in the
Philippines more resilient to shocks like natural disasters and
pests, and increase their productivity.
Gonato, 57, has eked out a living farming coconuts with her
husband for the past 40 years.
With a monthly income of $180 for a family of four, they
borrow money regularly to make ends meet. But that is still a
huge improvement from a decade ago, Gonato said.
She credits the rise in her income to soaring global demand
for coconut, fuelled by the fruit's use in an impressive array
of food, household and industrial products - from shampoo and
sports drinks, to synthetic rubber and construction materials.
Virgin coconut oil has also been marketed in some parts of
the world as a "superfood" with health benefits.
As the world's second largest producer of coconuts after
Indonesia, the Philippines has made the most of this boom. In
the month of February, coconut oil exports alone totalled $132.6
million, rising by two-thirds in a year.
FarmerLink, which covers Davao Province, one of the
Philippines' main coconut-growing regions, combines mobile
technology with a more traditional method.
It sends out field workers armed with tablets who speak to
farmers and register them in the system, geotagging their
location so text messages are better targeted.
The project is led by the U.S.-based Grameen Foundation,
which has worked on similar programmes in Uganda and Colombia,
with a $250,000 grant from Michigan State University and $1
million from the Global Resilience Partnership, set up by The
Rockefeller Foundation and the development arms of the U.S. and
Swedish governments.
POOR DESPITE BILLIONS
According to the Philippine Coconut Authority (PCA), a state
agency, coconut farms are present in 68 of the Southeast Asian
nation's 81 provinces, taking up a quarter of agricultural land.
There are 3.5 million smallholder coconut farmers and 23
million people - nearly a quarter of the population - depend on
coconut for their livelihoods, according to the Grameen
Foundation.
Sixty percent of small-scale coconut farmers live on or
below the poverty line of 20,000 pesos (around $400) per year.
"The main problem we're trying to solve is that coconut
farmers are part of a multi-billion dollar industry, yet they're
one of the poorest segments within the Philippines' agricultural
sector," said Ana Herrera, programme manager at Grameen.
"We're trying to couple technology with practical,
actionable information for the farmers, sent directly to their
phones," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.
The FarmerLink consortium groups the PCA, the Grameen
Foundation, the People's Bank of Caraga and companies including
Franklin Baker, one of the world's largest suppliers of
desiccated coconut products.
Managing such a diverse group is challenging but brings
bigger benefits, Herrera said.
For example, business partners can endorse their farmer
suppliers to the bank if they need to borrow money.
And the government has seen how fast things can progress by
using technology, Herrera said. Previously farmers were
registered manually using paper forms, which could take months.
INFORMATION SCARCITY
Coconut farmers tend to be poor due to low productivity,
lack of direct access to markets, limited financial services and
losses due to pests and diseases, said Herrera.
Many coconut trees in the Philippines were planted more than
half a century ago, in some cases as early as the end of World
War Two, experts say. As coconut trees produce peak yields when
they are between 10 and 30 years old, many are now past their
prime.
An average tree in the Philippines produces 45 coconuts a
year, but according to agricultural data firm Gro Intelligence,
the best-producing trees can yield 75 to 150 coconuts a year.
Many farmers are also unaware of, or cannot afford
high-quality inputs that could raise yields, and lack the power
to negotiate better prices with middlemen.
Compounding these challenges is the Philippines'
vulnerability to natural disasters. More than a million farmers
were affected and 33 million coconut trees damaged when Typhoon
Haiyan devastated the central Philippines in 2013.
The grant that helped to launch FarmerLink ends next month,
but Herrera said consortium partners are looking for ways to
continue the programme.
Meanwhile, the service is expanding to include automated
voice messages, starting with tips on going organic.
Ravi Agarwal, founder and CEO of engageSPARK, a social
enterprise whose platform is used by Grameen to contact farmers,
said voice messages are more powerful than text.
"(Mobile technology) is very important because most of these
people live in an environment of information scarcity," said
Agarwal, whose company has clients spanning some 100 countries.
"They may not know that if they add salt to the base of the
tree, it will make their trees healthier... Information empowers
them to get out of subsistence and escape poverty over time," he
added.
($1 = 49.9870 Philippine pesos)
