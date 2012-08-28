MANILA Aug 28 Philippine Airlines, the country's flag carrier, has ordered 54 jets from Airbus, company president Ramon Ang said on Tuesday.

The airline has ordered 10 long-haul A330-300s, and 44 jets from the 321 family, with delivery starting in 2013, it said in a statement. EADS unit Airbus was expected to have offered hefty discounts as lobbying adds fuel to an ongoing price war with Boeing.

Ang did not immediately give the value of the deal.