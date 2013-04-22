(Corrects to say groups submitted qualifying documents, not
bids)
MANILA, April 22 Seven groups, including foreign
firms, have submitted qualification documents ahead of formal
bids for a new $430 million passenger terminal project at the
Philippines' international airport in central Cebu province, the
transportation agency said on Monday.
Potential bidders include the GMR Infrastructure
and Megawide Consortium; AAA Airport Partners; the
Filinvest Land Inc and CAI Consortium; and the Metro
Pacific Investments- JG Summit Airport
Consortium.
San Miguel Corp, which was recently named as the
preferred bidder for a 15.5 billion peso ($377.40 million)
Manila airport expressway, also participated in the first round
of bids for the Mactan-Cebu facility together with Incheon
Airport Co.
Other firms submitting prequalifying documents were the
First Philippine Holdings Corp Infratil Asia Ltd group;
and Premier Airport Group of SM Investments Corp.
The Mactan-Cebu facility, one of the government's priority
infrastructure projects under its public-private partnership
programme (PPP), is the second-busiest airport in the country by
passenger traffic.
It is a major gateway to central and southern Philippine
provinces. About 6.8 million passengers used it last year, above
its 4.5 million annual capacity, so a successful deal will help
boost tourism in the country.
The project involves the right to build a new terminal with
an annual capacity of 8 million passengers, rehabilitate the old
terminal and operate the entire airport facility.
Manila is expected to issue a list of qualified bidders
after 20 days.
The Philippines has been seeking local and foreign investors
in PPP projects aimed at improving the country's roads, ports,
airports and other infrastructure to spur more economic activity
and propel growth above 7 percent.
($1 = 41.0700 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting by Karen Lema; Editing by Matt Driskill)