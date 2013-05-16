MANILA May 16 The Philippines government
approved as qualified bidders all seven groups that have
expressed interest in a $430 million airport project, the
transport ministry said on Thursday.
The groups include some of the world's top airport operators
and the largest conglomerates in the country.
The project involves the right to build a new terminal with
an annual capacity of 8 million passengers at the international
airport of the central province of Cebu, rehabilitating the old
terminal and operating the entire airport facility.
In a statement, the Department of Transportation and
Communications said the seven groups have until August 28 to
submit their bids.
The qualified bidders are:
- San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' most
diversified conglomerate, which has picked Incheon International
Airport Corp as one of its bid partners;
- SM Investments Corp, the Philippines' most
valuable listed firm owned by the country's richest man, Henry
Sy, with local and foreign partners including Zurich Airport
International AG;
- The consortium of Philippine conglomerate Filinvest
Development Corp and its foreign partner Changi
Airports MENA Pte Ltd;
- Philippine conglomerates Metro Pacific Investments Corp
and JG Summit Holdings Inc, which have teamed
up with Aeroports de Lyon of France and South Korea's Hyundai
Engineering & Construction Co Ltd ;
- The consortium of First Philippine Holdings Corp
and New Zealand's Infratil Asia Ltd and Wellington International
Airport Ltd ;
- The consortium of the Philippines' Megawide Construction
Corp and India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd and
Delhi International Airport (P) Ltd; and,
- Philippine conglomerates Ayala Corp and Aboitiz
Equity Ventures Inc, which have formed a consortium
with U.S.-based ADC & HAS Airports Worldwide Inc.
(Reporting by Erik dela Cruz; editing by Miral Fahmy)