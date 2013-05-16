MANILA May 16 The Philippines government approved as qualified bidders all seven groups that have expressed interest in a $430 million airport project, the transport ministry said on Thursday.

The groups include some of the world's top airport operators and the largest conglomerates in the country.

The project involves the right to build a new terminal with an annual capacity of 8 million passengers at the international airport of the central province of Cebu, rehabilitating the old terminal and operating the entire airport facility.

In a statement, the Department of Transportation and Communications said the seven groups have until August 28 to submit their bids.

The qualified bidders are:

- San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' most diversified conglomerate, which has picked Incheon International Airport Corp as one of its bid partners;

- SM Investments Corp, the Philippines' most valuable listed firm owned by the country's richest man, Henry Sy, with local and foreign partners including Zurich Airport International AG;

- The consortium of Philippine conglomerate Filinvest Development Corp and its foreign partner Changi Airports MENA Pte Ltd;

- Philippine conglomerates Metro Pacific Investments Corp and JG Summit Holdings Inc, which have teamed up with Aeroports de Lyon of France and South Korea's Hyundai Engineering & Construction Co Ltd ;

- The consortium of First Philippine Holdings Corp and New Zealand's Infratil Asia Ltd and Wellington International Airport Ltd ;

- The consortium of the Philippines' Megawide Construction Corp and India's GMR Infrastructure Ltd and Delhi International Airport (P) Ltd; and,

- Philippine conglomerates Ayala Corp and Aboitiz Equity Ventures Inc, which have formed a consortium with U.S.-based ADC & HAS Airports Worldwide Inc.

