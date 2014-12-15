MANILA Dec 15 The Philippines will offer for
tender next year six airport projects worth 116 billion pesos
($2.6 billion) under a public-private partnership (PPP) scheme
to help upgrade the country's ageing infrastructure.
The Department of Transportation and Communications (DOTC)
invited investors to pre-qualify and bid for contracts to
develop, operate and maintain airports in key cities and tourist
hubs in the central and southern Philippines.
"The fact that the traffic at these airports has either
exceeded their current design capacities or is nearing the
design capacity levels, coupled with the anticipated influx of
growing number of domestic and international passengers in years
to come, make the fast and proactive development of these
airports crucial," DOTC said in a published notice.
With white sandy beaches and tropical weather, the
Philippines wants to attract 10 million foreign tourists by 2016
from a target of more than 6 million this year to boost one of
Asia's fastest growing economies.
Up for bidding next year are concession contracts to operate
and expand the Davao International Airport for 40.6 billion
pesos, the Iloilo International Airport for 30.4 billion pesos,
the Bacolod-Silay International Airport for 20.3 billion pesos
and the Laguindingan Airport for 14.6 billion pesos.
The four airports served 7.7 million passengers last year,
DOTC data showed.
The operations and maintenance for the 4.6 billion peso New
Bohol Airport and the 5.8 billion peso Puerto Princesa Airport
will be turned over to the private sector upon completion of the
construction. Existing airports in Puerto Princesa and Bohol
handled a combined 2.1 million passengers last year.
The DOTC said the government would combine two or more
airport projects when they open them for bidding to make them
more attractive to investors.
San Miguel Corp, JG Summit Holdings Inc,
Megawide Construction Corp and Aboitiz Equity
Ventures Inc have expressed interest to bid for the
airport projects in the provinces to diversify their revenues.
Since launching the PPP programme in 2010, the government
has awarded eight infrastructure projects worth around 127.5
billion pesos consisting of toll roads, schools, an automated
fare collection system, a railroad and a hospital.
In October, Philippine President Benigno Aquino gave the
go-ahead for $3.7 billion worth of new infrastructure projects
to upgrade ageing roads, airports and ports.
($1 = 44.6450 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting By Neil Jerome Morales; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)