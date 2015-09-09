MANILA, Sept 9 The Philippines' Supreme Court
has ordered the government to pay $510.3 million to the local
contractor of a controversial airport project after a more than
decade-long legal row that raised doubts about the nation's
investment climate.
The Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 has
been embroiled in legal disputes between the government and its
contractor, Philippine International Airport Terminals Co Inc
(PIATCO), over what the government should pay the contractor.
German airport operator Fraport is a shareholder in
PIATCO.
"The government is hereby ordered to make direct payment of
the just compensation due to PIATCO," the Supreme Court said in
a ruling released on Wednesday.
The government shall have ownership of NAIA Terminal 3 after
it fully pays the amount to PIATCO, it added.
The compensation of $510.3 million was composed of a
principal amount of $326.93 million plus interest accrued from
September 2006 to December 2014.
PIATCO had sought a compensation of $846 million. But the
Supreme Court said it cannot allow PIATCO to profit from the
operation of Terminal 3 whose funds are sourced from the public
coffers.
Fraport has been trying to take the Philippines to the
International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes in
seeking claims over the project.
NAIA Terminal 3 was targeted to be in service in 2002 but
started full operations only last year because of the disputes.
It has a capacity of 13 million passengers and hosts foreign
carriers such as Singapore Airlines, All Nippon Airways, Cathay
Pacific, Delta Airlines, KLM Royal Dutch Airlines and Emirates.
