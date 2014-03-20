MANILA, March 20 The Philippine government plans
to upgrade 12 airports, including Manila's dilapidated main
international airport, as it seeks to attract 10 million foreign
tourists by 2016 and help fuel one of Asia's fastest growing
economies.
Three of the projects have a combined cost of up to 54.6
billion pesos ($1.22 billion), while costs for others are still
being finalised.
Half of the planned projects will be done through the
Public-Private Partnership (PPP) scheme, Cosette Canilao,
executive director at the agency overseeing the programme, told
reporters on the sidelines of an investors' forum in Manila.
Canilao also said operations and maintenance of these
airports could be "bundled" into one tender, which will be
offered to investors later this year.
Transportation Undersecretary Rene Limcaoco said the
government was looking at building a new terminal for the Ninoy
Aquino International Airport (NAIA) in Manila, the Philippines'
main gateway, which is also undergoing repair.
The Puerto Princesa Airport on Palawan island, southwest of
Manila, and Clark International Airport in Pampanga, north of
the capital, are included in the list of gateways which the
government wants to modernise and upgrade.
The planned upgrades will "ease our logistic costs,
alleviate our traffic congestion and support the target of the
department of tourism to achieve its 10 million tourists for
2016," Limcaoco said at the forum.
The Philippines attracted 4.7 million foreign tourists last
year, 300,000 short of its goal, state data showed.
President Benigno Aquino wants to make the tourism sector
one of the key drivers of the economy. The economy grew 7.2
percent in 2013, the second fastest in Asia after China.
Rehabilitation of NAIA Terminal 1 will be completed by early
2015 at the latest, while the airport's Terminal 3 will be
fully-operational in July this year, said Limcaoco.
He also said the transportation department is sticking with
its end-March target to award the 17.52 billion-peso ($391
million) PPP contract for the Mactan-Cebu International Airport
Terminal.
($1 = 44.8450 Philippine pesos)
(Reporting By Siegfrid Alegado; Editing by Michael Perry)