MANILA Aug 13 Philippine President Benigno
Aquino said on Wednesday he was considering constitutional
changes including adjustment of term limits for officials that
might allow him to serve a second six-year term.
The present constitution would limit Aquino, elected in
2010, to a single six-year term. The restriction was born of the
country's experience of martial law under the late strongman
Ferdinand Marcos, who ruled for more than two decades.
Aquino, speaking in an interview with a local television
network, was asked whether charter changes would allow him to
seek a second term in 2016.
"When I got into this, I remembered it is for one term of
six years," he replied.
"Now after having said that, of course I have to listen to
my bosses," he added, using his usual reference to the Filipino
people. "But that doesn't mean...that I will automatically chase
after another term, right?"
It was Aquino's first comment on reconsidering his stated
position against amending the constitution passed during the
term of his mother Corazon, who was closely associated with the
re-establishment of a democratic order.
Any constitutional amendment would require a vote of three
quarters in Congress and convocation of a constitutional
convention. Aquino's allies currently dominate both houses of
Congress.
Past presidents have considered charter amendments, but
faced intense public criticism for attempting to extend their
term of office. Aquino, who has put in place reforms in the
fiscal sector that earned the country its first investment grade
rating, is likely to face similar public reaction.
Some legislators, including the speaker of the lower chamber
of Congress, have actively pushed for changes to the
constitution, particularly to economic provisions that capped
foreign investments into the country.
Recently, Interior Secretary Manuel "Mar" Roxas, a chief
ally of Aquino and one of the leaders of the administration
party, voiced his personal opinion Aquino should seek a second
term.
Aquino also said charter changes would allow for a review of
the courts' powers as a check on other branches of government.
Last month, the Supreme Court ruled that a government move
to use budget savings for stimulus spending without
congressional appropriation was unconstitutional, sparking
debates on whether Aquino was indeed committed to his
anti-corruption promises, since the money funded legislators pet
projects.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; editing by Ralph Boulton)