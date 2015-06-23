GM ceases operations in Venezuela after plant takeover
May 2 General Motors Co said on Tuesday it has ceased operations at its Venezuela plant and will take up to a $100 million charge after a judge ordered the seizure of its plant last month.
MANILA, June 23 Weapons and munitions manufacturers from Canada, the United States, South Korea and South Africa are considering setting up operations in the Philippines once its first defence economic zone is launched, a senior government official said on Tuesday.
Rheinmetall Denel Munition of South Africa and a unit of South Korea's S&T Holdings Co. top the list of defence companies looking to lease land in the Southeast Asian country, said Roger Gamban, chief of the state agency overseeing the country's weapons and munitions output.
U.S.-based Colt's Manufacturing Co and Canada's Waterbury Farrel are also considering manufacturing in the Philippines, he told Reuters.
The move to launch a defence economic zone in the northwest Bataan province by August comes as Manila has become increasingly uneasy about China's assertiveness in the South China Sea.
Under President Benigno Aquino, the Philippine government has embarked on a five-year, 75 billion-pesos ($1.68 billion) modernisation programme to improve its capability to defend its maritime borders.
The South Korean company has firmed up a proposal for a 2 billion pesos ($44 million) firearms manufacturing plant in the defence zone, Gamban said. Waterbury plans to set up a 2-billion-peso facility in the country, he said.
All four firms did not immediately respond to emails or calls by Reuters.
The Philippines currently produces munitions only for small caliber firearms, and imports all its medium and large caliber ammunitions. By getting foreign firms to produce munitions in the country, the government will cut short its procurement process and create jobs, Gamban said. ($1 = 45.13 Philippine pesos) (Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)
DETROIT, May 2 General Motors Co, Ford Motor Co and Toyota Motor Corp, the top three automakers in the United States, on Tuesday all posted lower new vehicle sales in April in a fresh sign the long boom cycle for the auto industry is losing steam.