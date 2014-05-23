MANILA May 23 Vietnam is set to get the biggest
loan so far from the ASEAN Infrastructure Fund (AIF), set up by
Southeast Asian nations and the Asian Development Bank to boost
infrastructure development in the region, AIF board members said
on Friday.
Also, the AIF is looking to increase its $500 million
capital via a bond issue in 2016 or 2017, with regional central
banks as possible investors, Bambang Brodjonegoro, Indonesia's
vice minister of Finance and chairman of the AIF, told Reuters
on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum on East Asia.
The board of the AIF approved this week a pipeline of
projects to be financed from the fund, including a $100 million
loan to a power transmission project for Vietnam, said Ramesh
Subramaniam, deputy director general of the Asia Development
Bank's Southeast Asia department and AIF board member. He said
the projects would be submitted for ADB board approval in July.
The power project will be the single biggest under AIF
financing, he said. The ADB will lend another $200 million and
the Vietnamese government will finance the rest of the project's
total required financing of about $380 million.
The AIF, funded by equity from members of the Association of
Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the ADB, was created in 2012
to lend about $300 million a year to infrastructure projects.
But with infrastructure needs in Southeast Asia projected at
$60 billion a year until 2020, there is a need to increase the
AIF's capital base.
The fund is preparing for credit rating analyses that will
support a successful bond sale that could attract the central
banks of China, Japan, South Korea and other countries,
Brodjonegoro said. A bigger capital will allow it to also lend
to the private sector or state-owned enterprises undertaking
public-private partnership projects.
(Reporting by Rosemarie Francisco and Siegfrid Alegado; Editing
by Ron Popeski)